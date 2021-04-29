Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Ohio Valley Wrestling, which airs at 7 pm ET on Fite TV. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

– OVW #1133 starts off with a recap of Retribution.

– Al Snow is in the middle of the stage putting over the fans in Louisville, KY. Snow has the OVW Title in hand. He explains the controversy around the referees in the title match at Retribution where the original ref and the back-up ref each counted the other man’s shoulders thus an original decision was not decided. Snow announces that Ca$h Flo and Omar Amir will have a rematch next week. “Let’s get to the action tonight!”

A big night of @ovwrestling action tonight at 7pm on @FiteTV and again tomorrow night at Midnight on @ytanetwork ! Don’t miss it ! pic.twitter.com/F1fytQvQHo — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) April 29, 2021

AJ Daniels & Tony Evans vs. The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate)

Brandon and Evans start things off as Brandon escapes a wrist lock and hits a few lariats, but Evans stops Brandon in his tracks. Daniels tags in. Brandon flips out of a suplex. The Tate Twins trade wrist locks as they tag back and forth. Brent hits a stomp right on Daniels’ arm. Drop toehold / elbow drop combo from The Tate Twins. They follow up with a double arm drag and stereo elbow drops, cover, Daniels kicks out quickly.

Brent hits a big dropkick. Evans blind tags in and takes out Brandon with a German Suplex as he tries to springboard. Daniels hits a diving lariat. Evans tags back in and hits some clubbing blows. Brandon takes out Daniels, but Evans drops him with an enzuigiri. Daniels hits some big shots on Brandon. Brandon counters a powerbomb with a facebuster! Evans tags in before Brandon can tag in, but Brandon hits an enzuigiri and tags in Brent. Brent with a casadora facebuster. Daniels is sent outside. Tate Twins hit a backbreaker / Code Breaker combo for the win.

Winners: The Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate)

Jake Omen vs. Tony Gunn

Gunn gets a quick hammerlock applied but pushes Omen away and invites Omen for a challenge. Gunn and Omen trade wristlocks. Omen fires in a chop stunning Gunn. Lariat in the corner then a backbreaker from Omen sends Gunn outside. Gunn on the side apron hits some heavy knees after Omen misses a strike. Gunn firing in more clubbing blows.

Huge chop in the corner from Gunn. Gunn calls for one more. He goes for a chop, but he stops and pokes Omen in the eye. Omen can’t see and is swinging wildly. Omen now landing some shots as he rams Gunn in the corner. Gunn dodges Omen in the corner. He goes up top and hits a flying knee strike and gestures to the crowd.

Gunn looking at the crowd as he hits a suplex. Kal Herro is in the crowd! Gunn can’t take his eyes off Herro. Omen takes advantage and rolls up Gunn and gets the upset win!

Winner: Tony Gunn

– Backstage, Haley J is attending to Luscious Lawrence as National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz mocks him. AJZ confronts Godderz and says he hasn’t beaten him yet. Godderz notes it’s because he’s never seen him before. AJZ calls his shot and says he’s going to beat Godderz and become the next National Heavyweight Champion.