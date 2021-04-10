In less than 24 hours, “The Rated R Superstar” will be in the fight of his life when he squares off with Daniel Bryan and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. Just before he makes his long-awaited WrestleMania return, Reigns’ “Special Counsel,” Paul Heyman, tried to talk some sense into Edge during today’s Talking Smack about where his fate lies tomorrow night.

“You know, your theme song has this line, ‘You think you know me,’ and I do know you. I know nothing is going to stop you, and that scares me,” Heyman mentioned with some tremble in his voice. “That’s why now that we’re here at WrestleMania weekend, I’m the one defecating in my pants for you.

“Nine years and 364 days, you were forced into retirement. My God, no one could write this story ten years to the day of your retirement. [Now], you get to main event WrestleMania for the Universal Championship, which in your heart, you feel you never lost.”

Heyman briefly touched on Edge’s promo from last night where he mentioned he’s going to manifest his Universal Championship dream. With tears in his eyes, Heyman once again attempted to talk Edge down from off the ledge. Scared for his health and the possibility of going home without the title, Heyman hugged the former champion and apologized for not being able to intervene during this match.

“Now, I know you. And I know if there is a breath left in your body, nothing will stop you from becoming the Universal Champion tomorrow,” Heyman reiterated. “I know Roman Reigns. I know what being The Tribal Chief means to him. I know, if he has to take that last breath out of your body, that’s what he is going to do. This isn’t going to be just a beating; this isn’t going to be just a massacre. He’s going to beat you ‘fugly’ tomorrow night.

“He’s unrepentant to the point where when you’re home, and you’re telling your children that what it’s like to go after your dreams at all costs and live them, and you hug your children. You’re not going to feel that hug; he’s going to take that away from you. I do know you, and I do respect you. But the price that you’re going to pay to live out the dream tomorrow night, Edge, it’s not worth it. I am so sorry for what Roman Reigns is going to do to you tomorrow night. I’m sorry that it has to end this way for you. I wish I could stop it, but I can’t.”

Tonight’s night one and tomorrow’s night two of WrestleMania begin at 8 pm ET (Kickoff at 7 pm ET).

