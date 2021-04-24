Closing out last night’s SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns challenged Daniel Bryan to a title rematch on next Friday’s show. If Bryan loses, he will be be forced to leave SmackDown. It wasn’t clear if Bryan’s career was on the line, or if he simply couldn’t show up on the blue brand any longer.

On today’s Talking Smack, Paul Heyman spoke directly to Bryan after noting that Reigns’ had one of the most dominant pins in WrestleMania main event history, when he pinned both Bryan and Edge at the same time.

“The most decoratively, dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania main events, Roman Reigns — what did he do to Daniel Bryan and Edge?” Heyman asked. “Smash ’em, stack ’em, rack ’em, pin ’em, pack ’em. And that’s what Roman Reigns is going to do to Daniel Bryan, who just doesn’t get it through his damn, thick skull. Next week, Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line. Daniel Bryan wins, he’s the new champion. And he can go defend it against his new buddy, Cesaro, all that he wants!

“If Roman Reigns wins — and I assure you, he will win — that’s it for Daniel Bryan. He’s out of here. He’s not coming back, like the Midnight Rider. He’s out. O-U-T. Gone! Banished from SmackDown. No more Daniel Bryan. No more Bryan Danielson. No more ‘American Dragon.’ No more Brie Bella’s baby daddy around here. Gone! Finished! Kaput! Out the damn window!

“In the history books. Someone to remember when you say, ‘Tell me something about Roman Reigns and the people he victimized. That he imposed his will on as The Tribal Chief.’ The end all be all, the reigning, defending, undisputed, controverted WWE Universal Champion. The head of the table!

“If you’re a fan of Daniel Bryan, I encourage you, I implore you to watch next Friday night, live on SmackDown. It’s the last chance you’re going to get to see Daniel Bryan in action. You pushed the Tribal Chief too far. Now — as you should have learned at WrestleMania — now come the consequences.”

You can check out Heyman’s full comments on today’s Talking Smack on Peacock and the WWE Network.

