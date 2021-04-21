WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne has floated the possibility of showing up on RAW and challenging Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship.

The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter on Tuesday and issued an Open Challenge for his U.S. Title.

Sheamus wrote, “Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go.”

Dunne responded with a GIF of himself.

SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin and NXT UK Superstar Wolfgang also responded to Sheamus.

Earlier this week on RAW, Sheamus issued his first non-title Open Challenge, which was answered by Humberto Carrillo. Although there was no official match, Sheamus beat down on Carrillo.

See below for the tweets:

I’d fight you but we would also have to put a bottle of bourbon on it. https://t.co/VxAcHu5mlA — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 20, 2021