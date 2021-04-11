CaZXL [fka Big Cass] saved fellow former WWE Superstar JTG from a beatdown at a VxS wrestling show on Friday night.

JTG was in singles action against Dr. Cube at an event called “Lucid Dreams” in Tampa, FL.

After JTG picked up the victory in a NO DQ bout, he was attacked by a bunch of masked men. Cass then made his way out to the ring and received a huge pop from the fans in attendance. It was noted by fans that he was wearing a Shad Gaspard shirt.

The VxS event also featured the likes of Brian Cage, Rich Swann, Low Ki, Lio Rush and Chris Dickinson.

Cass has been making a lot of appearances on indie shows lately. As noted earlier, he recently aligned himself with Melina at a SWE Fury event in Texas. After being revealed as Melina’s masked man, he defeated SWE regular Christian Mox in a singles bout.

See below for photos from the VxS show:

Big Cass just saved JTG from a one on six at #VXS pic.twitter.com/lzJWZ5drMS — JDM (@raysfanjm) April 10, 2021