CaZXL [fka Big Cass] saved fellow former WWE Superstar JTG from a beatdown at a VxS wrestling show on Friday night.
JTG was in singles action against Dr. Cube at an event called “Lucid Dreams” in Tampa, FL.
After JTG picked up the victory in a NO DQ bout, he was attacked by a bunch of masked men. Cass then made his way out to the ring and received a huge pop from the fans in attendance. It was noted by fans that he was wearing a Shad Gaspard shirt.
The VxS event also featured the likes of Brian Cage, Rich Swann, Low Ki, Lio Rush and Chris Dickinson.
Cass has been making a lot of appearances on indie shows lately. As noted earlier, he recently aligned himself with Melina at a SWE Fury event in Texas. After being revealed as Melina’s masked man, he defeated SWE regular Christian Mox in a singles bout.
See below for photos from the VxS show:
saves while wearing a Shad shirt
— NoShow Wrestling Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) April 10, 2021
Big Cass just saved JTG from a one on six
— JDM (@raysfanjm) April 10, 2021
Big Cass powerbombs a goon into broken glass
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021