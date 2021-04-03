WWE RAW Superstar Sheamus has taken to Twitter to reveal his new look for the upcoming WrestleMania 37.

Sheamus said he’s bringing back his vintage mohawk and braided beard.

He wrote, “Return of The Hawk for #WrestleMania… The #WoadWarrior is your next USA Champion. #MohawkMania.”

The Celtic Warrior challenges Riddle for the United States Championship on Night 2 of the two-night WrestleMania that takes place on April 10-11. You can Click Here to check out the updated card.

See below for the photo: