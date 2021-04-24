Starz has revealed the first look at CM Punk’s character in the upcoming “Heels” pro wrestling drama.

The former WWE Champion plays the role of heel pro wrestler Ricky Rabies, who is paired up with a character named Vicky Rabies, who appears to be his valet.

Vicky is played by actress Bonnie Somerville. You can see a photo of the two below, which shows their roadkill-themed looks with possum drone, which was confirmed by Punk on Twitter.

Punk tweeted on today’s photo reveal and wrote, “Say hello to your new favorite wrestling duo. #HeelsSTARZ”

One fan asked Punk how long it took for them to remove his tattoos for filming and he responded, “90 mins upnto three hours. I have a time lapse video of it I’ve been waiting to post.”

Punk, who recently revealed that he wrestles former NFL player James Harrison (who plays a character named Apocalypse) in scenes on the show, will appear in at least one episode of the Starz pro wrestling drama, as a rival to one of the brothers – heel Jack Spade (played by Stephen Amell) and babyface Ace Spade (played by Alexander Ludwig).

“Heels” follows the two brothers mentioned above, as they fight in the ring and out of the ring for their the Georgia-based pro wrestling promotion that their father left them when he passed away. The series focuses on their struggles on-camera and behind-the-scenes. The name of the promotion is Duffy Wrestling League. The show began filming in Georgia in August 2020 and recently wrapped.

“Heels” is rumored to premiere in August, but will be arriving some time this year. There will be 8 one-hour episodes in the first season.

An update on the Heels Instagram reveals that the main promotion, DWL (Duffy Wrestling League), will be competing with a hardcore promotion named FWD (Florida Wrestling Dystopia). It was also revealed that actor Duke Roberts plays a wrestler named Big Jim. You can also see those two photos below.

Stay tuned for updates on the show. Below is the first look at Punk’s character, along with several more photos from the show:

Let's be honest, this photo speaks for itself. Meet Ricky and Vicky Rabies! #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/MF1gSbn9uf — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) April 23, 2021