In what has become an annual, post-WrestleMania occurrence, WWE.com has released new banners for RAW, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live and NXT UK.

Unlike the previous banners, the reigning champions for each brand are featured front and center, along with other top Superstars.

While RAW’s banner has WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss, SmackDown’s has Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks and Bayely.

Meanwhile, NXT highlights NXT Champion Karrion Kross, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Scarlett, Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Santos Escobar.

The RAW and SmackDown banners are typically updated again following the WWE Draft in October.

See below for the new banners: