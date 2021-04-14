Impact Wrestling has announced several new matches for Thursday’s show on AXS.

The Pick Your Poison gimmick will return for Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Impact has announced that the former friends will choose each other’s fate in Pick Your Poison. Myers will choose Cardona’s opponent, while Cardona will choose a match for Myers on Thursday night. This will be more build for their singles match at Rebellion on April 25.

TJP vs. Josh Alexander was also announced for Thursday’s show. The two will do battle as they prepare for the Triple Threat with X Division Champion Ace Austin at Rebellion.

Impact has also announced that the match on “Before The Impact” at 7pm ET will feature a battle of former tag team partners as Havok takes on Nevaeh. The “Impact In 60” post-show at 10pm ET will feature The Good Brothers’ greatest matches and moments.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact shows. Below is the updated line-up:

* Rebellion press conference for the Title vs. Title match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Champion Rich Swann

* Retirement ceremony for Jazz

* TJP vs. Josh Alexander

* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona chooses opponent for Brian Myers, Myers chooses opponent for Cardona

* More fallout from Hardcore Justice and build for Rebellion

* Before The Impact: Havok vs. Nevaeh

* Impact In 60: The Good Brothers’ greatest matches and moments