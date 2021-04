Qatar Pro Wrestling’s owner and promoter Ali Al-Marafi has confirmed that Superslam 3 will be officially on February 26, 2022, at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar. The fan capacity is set for more than 20,000 people.

The event will be the first international show to have both AEW and WWE talent. There are more than 25 international superstars set to be at Superslam 3.

The talent that has been announced so far includes WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Booker T, Mark Henry, Eric Bischoff, AEW stars Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Sting, Sammy Guevara, NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and current ROH star EC3.

Former WWE star Sin Cara (Cinta De Oro) has also been announced.

Below is the full press release via WrestleZone:

QPW’s last “Superslam” event took place in February 2020 and was available to watch on FITE.

In last year’s main event, Alofa defeated Alberto Del Rio, Rob Van Dam, and Chris Raaber to become the new QPW World Champion. Below are photos from Superslam 2: