Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (real name Cassie McIntosh) will be using the “Cassie Lee” name in her post-WWE career.

Royce filed to trademark the “Cassie Lee” name on April 19. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Royce has also changed her name to “Cassie Lee” on Twitter and Instagram.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was one of 10 Superstars released from WWE as a part of budget cuts on April 15. She will be free to sign with other promotions on Wednesday, July 14 when her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. Royce had been with WWE since April 2015, and last wrestled on the March 22 RAW, losing to Asuka.

You can click here to read the statement that Royce issued following her WWE release.

