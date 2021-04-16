Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette [fka Renee Young] is in disbelief that WWE has released Samoa Joe.

Renee tweeted, “How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake.”

Joe did not respond to Renee’s tweet.

As noted earlier, Joe and CM Punk had a brief Twitter exchange after WWE released The Samoan Submission Machine on Thursday.

Joe, a former two-time WWE United States Champion, is not eligible to sign with another promotion until his WWE non-compete clause ends on July 14.

See below for Renee’s tweet: