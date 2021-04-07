Reno Scum’s Adam Thornstowe revealed that he and Luster the Legend have parted ways with Impact Wrestling. Thornstowe announced the news on Twitter.

He wrote about how these are interesting times in wrestling and that the plan is to stay relevant after he and Luster re-group. Below is his full statement:

Well..Reno Scums time with Impact has come to an end. I’m nothing but thankful for everything they did for us. I wanna thank the staff and produces, and especially the talent. It is undoubtedly one of the most talented locker rooms in the world. Until we see ya again…Oi Oi Oi! We will be ok. Please continue to support them. These are interesting times in wrestling and we plan on staying relevant after we re-group. Again, nothing but thankful to everyone there. It’s hard to put into words, but please know there is nothing but love.

Reno Scum joined Impact during the Global Force Wrestling merger in 2017. They made their Impact Wrestling debut in March 2017, though in October 2017 they were released.

In 2019, Reno Scum returned to Impact.

Their last match was on the March 13, 2021, episode of Impact Wrestling. They were defeated by Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve.

