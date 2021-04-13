Veteran wrestler Jazz will have her retirement ceremony during Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS.

Impact announced today that Jazz’ retirement ceremony will be held this week. She was forced to retire after losing a Career vs. Title match to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Saturday’s Hardcore Justice event. You can see farewell footage from the show below.

Previously announced for Thursday’s Impact was a press conference for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view, to push the Title vs. Title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

