New RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge couldn’t hold back his tears when he saw a live crowd during Night One of WrestleMania 37.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Ripley said that while she was trying to “hold it all together” and keep her emotions in check, she noticed a teary-eyed Edge in the backstage area.

“It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were,” said Ripley. “All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, ‘Don’t cry.’

“Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together. Then I saw this fan in the front saying, ‘Hey Rhea! You got this. You’re going to kill it’ — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I’m being shown on the big screen.”

Ripley also revealed what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told her after she defeated Asuka on Night Two.

“One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say ‘well done’ and that I did great,” said Ripley. “It was so surreal. It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big bossman say well done was pretty insane to me.”

As noted earlier, this week’s NXT featured a segment where Ripley, new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair reunited in the ring to celebrate their title wins.