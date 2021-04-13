As noted earlier, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE TV tonight on RAW and cut a scathing promo on the locker room. She later attacked both Asuka and new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley during their WrestleMania 37 rematch.

After RAW went off the air, Ripley appeared on RAW Talk to address Charlotte’s actions.

“I feel like I was disrespected on my first night as champion,” said Ripley. “Charlotte wants to come out here and run her mouth about me. Really? You wanna hit us from behind and ruin our rematch? Really, Charlotte? She’s so mad that I took my opportunity but she would have done the exact same thing.”

Ripley added that Charlotte was becoming jealous of up-and-comers like herself.

“She wants to call me names and put me down, but the thing about Charlotte is she’s jealous,” said Ripley. “She’s jealous because I’m an up-and-comer, and she doesn’t want to be replaced by me. She’s scared that she’s getting old.”

Ripley added, “I’m sick and tired of her, and I’m over her. She can whine all she wants, but end of the day, I’m here to stay. I might be an up-and-comer but I love this business. I’ve trained for this moment my entire life. She doesn’t get to put me down, not anymore. I don’t want to talk about her anymore.”

Charlotte defeated Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.