Before defending his WWE US Championship against Sheamus at tonight’s WrestleMania, Riddle made an appearance on this afternoon’s WWE The Bump.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was also scheduled for the show, but made his presence known during Riddle’s interview. The elated champion immediately got up and hugged RVD, then moved over so they could sit together.

“Yeah, you’re all about the yings and yangs, dude” Riddle said to RVD. “Bro, it’s been too long.”

RVD gave congrats to Riddle for holding the US Title, and Riddle hyped up RVD’s recent HOF induction.

You can see more of their interactions in the videos below.