WWE United States Champion Riddle recently spoke with WWE India to promote WrestleMania 37 and said he’s interested in working with 2021 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

Riddle said he’s not sure if he wants to wrestle RVD, or team up with him.

“I don’t know if I want to go one on one with him or I want to form a super tag team with him,” Riddle said. “We got mutual respect for one another but I think we can also fight one another too. He is the newly inducted Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. If I can get a singles match or a tag match with Rob Van Dam, I would be pretty juice.

“I looked up to his career early on and my career and his work rate, the way he talks, the way he does his things. He didn’t care. I don’t care. He is one of a kind.

Riddle was also asked about the origins of his “Bro!” catchphrase.

“I get this question all the time – where do you come up with the Bro,” Riddle said. “Well, I said bro like in my whole life. I say it a lot. Its just a word. But when I when you get to professional wrestling the fans want something to chant, something to say, something to do for you. And unlike other sports and entertainment, the fans play a huge part in it.

“I thought the word would be a great way to get involved. So, when I got to Evolve, I said it in promos and stuff. But more so, when I finish opponents in matches, I would yell bro. So, that’s how it started.”

Riddle is scheduled to defend his title against Sheamus during Night One of WrestleMania 37.

