Ring of Honor is set to air the 500th episode of ROH TV later this month.
ROH will celebrate their 500th episode with a three-hour block of free programming on STIRR’s ROH Best On The Planet channel, on Thursday, April 15. This will culminate with the exclusive premiere of the milestone 500th episode.
The block will air from 6pm until 8pm with 10 of the greatest matches in ROH TV history. The 500th episode will then premiere at 8pm, before it airs elsewhere over the weekend. The episode will feature partners facing off as ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Jay Lethal. The main event of the show will be announced this Saturday at 11am via YouTube.
There will also be a Watch Party to go with the 500th episode, beginning at 8pm via Zoom for HonorClub members. The 500th episode pre-show will begin at 5:30pm ET on YouTube.
Stay tuned for more on ROH’s 500th episode celebration. Below is the full announcement issued by ROH today:
