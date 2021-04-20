Ring of Honor is set to air new women’s division matches every Wednesday on the official ROH YouTube channel.

ROH announced today that Women’s Division Wednesdays on the ROH YouTube channel will air at 7pm ET each week, beginning on April 28. The matches will feature newcomers to the division, as well as ROH veterans.

ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced at the recent 19th Anniversary pay-per-view that there will be a tournament held this summer to crown a new ROH Women’s World Champion. ROH noted that while no tournament participants have been announced, the competitors in Women’s Division Wednesday will be out to prove that they deserve to be a part of the field.

Stay tuned for more from ROH. Below is the latest episode of ROH Week By Week, where the women’s division announcement was made: