Quinn McKay checks in after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay plugs the Pure Rules Match between Delirious and Rocky Romero.

A video package is shown on Delirious and Rocky Romero.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

Rocky Romero and Delirious make their entrances.

Rocky Romero vs. Delirious

After a brief back and forth, Delirious takes Romero to the mat with a drop toe hold. Delirious eventually rolls Romero up for a two count. Romero and Delirious exchange forearms to the face. Romero kicks Delirious Delirious punches Romero in the face before receiving a closed fist warning by the referee. Delirious pins Romero for a two count. Romero hits a modified suplex on Delirious. Romero locks in an arm-bar on Delirious. Delirious taps out with only nine seconds remaining.

Winner: Rocky Romero

Flamita & Bandido make their entrance. ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Flamita & Bandido

Flamita and Lethal lock up. Flamita takes Lethal to the mat with a wrist-lock. Bandido eventually connects with a pump kick to Lethal. Bandido pins Lethal with a Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Lethal strikes Bandido. Lethal hits an Inverted Atomic Drop on Bandido. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher. Bandido drop-kicks Lethal. Flamita takes Gresham off the apron. Flamita attempts to spin Bandido into Lethal, Bandido falls. Flamita strikes Bandido. Bandido takes Flamita to the mat with a double leg takedown. Lethal dropkicks Flamita. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Flamita at ringside. Gresham hits a dragon screw on Bandido. Lethal power bombs Bandido. Lethal locks in a Figure Four on Bandido. Flamita taunts Bandido from ringside. Bandido taps out.

Winners: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.