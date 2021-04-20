A video package is shown highlighting the history of Ring Of Honor prior to the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and talks about Mark Briscoe versus Jay Briscoe tonight.

A video package is shown on Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

The Foundation’s Jay Lethal and ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham make their entrance (with Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams). This will be a Pure Rules Match for the ROH Pure Championship.

ROH Pure Championship Match:

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal

They lock up. Lethal locks in a wrist-lock, Gresham goes for a write-lock of his own. Lethal takes Gresham to the mat. Lethal eventually locks in a Full Boston Crab. Gresham gets his hand on the bottom rope to force a rope break. Lethal drives Gresham to the mat after a wrist-lock. Lethal locks in a face-lock on Gresham. Gresham gets to the ropes to force another break. After a back and forth, Gresham locks in a head-scissors on Lethal. Gresham pins Lethal with the head-scissors for the three count.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham Via Pinfall

Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe make their entrances.

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe

They lock up. Jay backs Mark to the corner. They lock up again. Mark locks in a waist-lock, Jay elbows him in the face. Jay briefly locks a headlock, Mark sends him to the ropes. Jay hits a shoulder-block on Mark. Jay eventually hits a Jay-Drilller on Mark. Mark rolls out of the ring. Jay uncovers the timekeeper’s table. Mark launches Jay onto the guard rail. Mark strikes Jay and sets him on the table. Mark ascends the turnbuckles. Mark hits a Froggy-bow from off the top turnbuckle to the outside on Jay through a table at ringside. The referee is counting both men out. Mark barely makes it back into the ring before the 20-Count.

Winner: Mark Briscoe Via Count-Out

Mark & Jay hug as the show comes to a close.