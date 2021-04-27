Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package.

Dak Draper and Eli Isom make their entrances.

Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

They lock up. Draper backs Isom to the corner. Isom locks in a waist-lock on Draper. Draper backs Isom to the corner again. After a brief back and forth, Isom locks in a headlock on Draper. Draper sends Isom to the ropes. Draper hits a shoulder-block on Isom. Isom eventually locks in another waist-lock on Draper. Draper elbows Isom in the face. Draper connects with a springboard back elbow to Isom. Isom rolls Draper up for a two count. Draper and Isom strike each other’s the referee calls for the bell due to the fifteen-minute time limit expiring for the match.

Winner: Time Limit Draw

Draper and Isom thought they would get five more minutes but Dalton Castle makes his entrance. Castle asks if he can come in the ring before entering the ring. Castle asks Isom and Draper if they have noticed that things have gotten a little dull around here. Castle talks about how everyone has gotten so focused on becoming a competitor that they forgot that this is a television program. Castle talks about how everyone wants to win and he’s the only one thinking about the viewer. Castle says that he wants to bring some drama back to this place. Castle kicks Isom below the belt. Castle then kicks Draper below the belt. Castle makes his exit.

Highlights are shown of Beer City Bruiser defeating Joe Keys.

La Faccion Ingobernable’s Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring & ROH World Champion Rush make their entrance. VLNCE UNLTD’s Brody King, Homicide & Chris Dickinson make their entrance.

La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring & Rush) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide & Chris Dickinson)

Rush strikes King as the bell rings, both teams brawl. Rush sends King out of the ring. Dickinson sends La Bestia Del Ring out of the ring. King hits a scoop slap on Dickinson in the ring. King pins Dickinson for a two count. King and Rush eventually sweepcthe legs of Dickinson. Rush and King assist La Bestia Del Ring in gating to the top turnbuckle. La Bestia Del Ring hits a Senton from off the top rope on Dickinson, prior to pinning him for a two count. Rush gets Dickinson up into a Fireman’s Carry position before dropping him to the mat. As La Bestia Del Ring ascends the turnbuckles, King hits him with a chair. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: La Faccion Ingobernable (Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring & Rush) Via Disqualification

Rush hits King with a chair. The Foundation runs out. All teams brawl as the show comes to a close.