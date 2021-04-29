– Below is ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, hosted by Quinn McKay. Maria Kanellis Bennett joined commentary, alongside Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni. The featured match is Laynie Luck and Hyan vs. Rok-C and Max the Impaler.
– NJPW Wrestling Satsuma No Kuni (Night Two) took place earlier today in Kagoshima. Below are the results:
* SANADA and BUSHI defeated Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura
* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tiger Mask, SHO, and YOH
* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI went to a no contest with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado
* Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo
* Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan
* Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare
– Warrior Wrestling announced a War of Attrition match will be the main event for its show on Saturday, June 5 in Chicago. Laredo Kid, Golden Dragon, Aramis, Gringo Loco, Arez, El Hijo de Canis Lupus, Dragon Bane, and Black Taurus are involved to crown the first-ever Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion. Below is Warrior Wrestling’s full announcement and card lineup:
Chicago Heights, IL (April 29, 2021) – Warrior Wrestling announced the main event of their return to live shows on Saturday, June 5th. Eight of the most talented and spectacular luchadors in the world will compete in the promotion’s signature “War of Attrition” match to crown the first ever Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion. The competitors are Laredo Kid, Golden Dragon, Aramis, Gringo Loco, Arez, El Hijo de Canis Lupus, Dragon Bane, and Black Taurus.
The contest is a three-fall match. The first fall is a 4 on 4 lucha rules tag match. The losing team is eliminated. The remaining 4 competitors split into two tag teams, and the second fall is a traditional tag team match. The losing team is eliminated. The remaining two men will face off one on one, with the winner being crowned champion.
The card also features Kylie Rae’s return to wrestling as she defends her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship against Holidead.
Trey Miguel defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Lee Moriarty in a first time meeting of two of the most impressive American wrestlers.
Other matches include IMPACT Wrestling Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ray Lyn, Matt Cardona vs. Sam Adnois, Warhorse vs. Jake Something, KC Navarro vs. Cole Radrick, and Kongo Kong vs. Beast Man.
