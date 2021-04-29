– Below is ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, hosted by Quinn McKay. Maria Kanellis Bennett joined commentary, alongside Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni. The featured match is Laynie Luck and Hyan vs. Rok-C and Max the Impaler.

– NJPW Wrestling Satsuma No Kuni (Night Two) took place earlier today in Kagoshima. Below are the results:

* SANADA and BUSHI defeated Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tiger Mask, SHO, and YOH

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI went to a no contest with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Dick Togo

* Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito defeated Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan

* Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare

– Warrior Wrestling announced a War of Attrition match will be the main event for its show on Saturday, June 5 in Chicago. Laredo Kid, Golden Dragon, Aramis, Gringo Loco, Arez, El Hijo de Canis Lupus, Dragon Bane, and Black Taurus are involved to crown the first-ever Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion. Below is Warrior Wrestling’s full announcement and card lineup: