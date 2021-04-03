WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken to Twitter to react to the launch of his new “Acknowledge Me” T-Shirt.

After this week’s SmackDown went off the air, WWE announced that the new Reigns merchandise was now available at WWE Shop.

In his response, Reigns tweeted, “Very soon, everyone will.”

During the final segment of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan leveled Reigns with a flying knee and then applied the Yes Lock at the top of the stage [Click Here for SmackDown Results]. Bryan also laid out Edge at ringside after defeating Jey Uso in a street fight. The three Superstars will lock horns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 next Sunday.

See below for Reigns’ tweet: