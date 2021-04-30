WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and manager Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to taunt Daniel Bryan ahead of tonight’s big SmackDown on FOX main event.

Tonight’s Career vs. Title Match will headline SmackDown and if Bryan loses, he will be banned from SmackDown. WWE tweeted a graphic today that touts how Reigns has not been pinned or tapped out on SmackDown since November 8, 2019, which was a loss to King Baron Corbin in the UK.

Heyman re-posted that graphic with a message for Bryan.

“If you’re going to go out, you go out with style. On top. The very top. Heights that very few others have ever achieved. Tonight, @WWEDanielBryan gets to finish up his #Smackdown career on top. The #YesMovement comes to a devastating end … … at the hands of @WWERomanReigns,” Heyman wrote.

For what it’s worth, Heyman tagged Jacob Ullman in the post, who is the Senior Vice President of Production & Talent Development at FOX Sports. He also tagged Reigns, The Usos, WWE on FOX, WWE on BT Sport, WWE Network, FOX, and the WWE Universe.

Reigns responded to Heyman’s post and declared it’s time for Bryan to go.

“We don’t like you, but we appreciate you. Now it’s time to go. Sincerely, The Very Top #GoodByeDB #SmackDown,” Reigns wrote.

It’s been indicated that Bryan will be able to go to WWE NXT or even RAW if he loses tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with the title on the line. Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

