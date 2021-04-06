– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will join Kayla Braxton for a special WrestleMania 37 preview tonight at 6pm ET via the Clubhouse social media app. This is WWE’s first big event on the Clubhouse app, which is billed as a new type of social network based on voice, where people from around the world can come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real time.

– Charlotte Flair, The Miz and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will join the Cricket Wireless Twitter account this Friday at 3pm ET for a special WrestleMania 37 preview with all the news going into the big event. The account can be found at @Cricketnation.

– The official WrestleMania 37 Store is opening up on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Fans can pre-order their items via eventshop.wwe.com. The store will be open from 10am until 7pm on Thursday and Friday of this week, then from 9am until 4pm, and from gates opening to close, on Saturday and Sunday.

– WWE is asking fans to tweet photos of their WrestleMania 37 fan gear with the hashtag #ReadyForWM. Some photos will be chosen to be featured during a Cricket Wireless Nation video package during the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows.

– The annual WrestleMania Week video game event will take place this Saturday at 11am ET. The UpUpDownDown WrestleMania 37 Gaming Event will feature the following gaming battles: Jessamyn Duke vs. Cesaro, Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe, Liv Morgan vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Ember Moon, AJ Styles vs. The Miz, and Reckoning (Mia Yim) vs. UUDD Champion Tyler Breeze with his title on the line.

– WWE hosted the annual WrestleMania Week Veterans’ Career Panel earlier today with Hire Heroes USA. The full event will be posted to the Hire Heroes USA website soon. As seen below, WWE on-air talent Sarah Schreiber celebrated three years with the company as she hosted the event for veterans: