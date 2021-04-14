WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge at the same time to retain his title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two. That led to a lot of social media speculation on WWE doing some kind of angle to decide Reigns’ title defense, possibly against Edge.

It had been speculated that Edge really should’ve won because he was on top of Bryan. A fan on Twitter pointed this out to WWE official Adam Pearce, who called it an interesting take.

WWE referee Charles Robinson responded and explained the decision, noting that this was the final call.

“Four shoulders were on the mat. Roman was on top of both and in charge. It’s my discretion and that’s the final call,” Robinson wrote.

However, Pearce told Robinson to meet him in his office ahead of Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

“Charles, please come and see me in my office on Friday. Thank you,” Pearce wrote.

It looks like we could see the controversy play out on Friday’s post-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, but there’s no word yet on where they’re headed with this.

The next WWE pay-per-view is WrestleMania Backlash on May 16, and it’s possible that we see Reigns defend against Edge or Bryan, or both.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Universal Title situation. Below are the related tweets:

Four shoulders were on the mat. Roman was on top of both and in charge. It’s my discretion and that’s the final call. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 12, 2021