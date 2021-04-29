WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this morning with a gym photo to hype his big Career vs. Title match with Daniel Bryan on Friday’s SmackDown.

Reigns tweeted a photo of his calloused hands and said they were built to end Bryan’s career.

“Trained, abused and calloused. These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd #SmackDown,” Reigns wrote.

As noted, Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he fails to defeat Reigns for the title in Friday’s SmackDown main event. It looks like Bryan would be free to go to WWE NXT or even RAW if he is banned from the blue brand.

