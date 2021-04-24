WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter after tonight’s episode of SmackDown to reiterate that he scored “the most dominant victory” in WrestleMania history when he pinned both Daniel Bryan and Edge earlier this month.

Reigns debuted a new shirt on SmackDown with the text, “Smash ‘Em, Stack ‘Em, Pin ‘Em” along with a silhouette of him pinning Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Earlier on Friday, Paul Heyman echoed a similar message via Instagram, writing that Reigns scored “the most declaratively dominant pinfall” in WWE history.

Reigns will defend his title against Bryan on next week’s SmackDown with Bryan putting his career on the line.

