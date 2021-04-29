WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans to take the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view on the road.

A new rumor report from @Wrestlevotes notes that there is a “hot SummerSlam location rumor” going around, one that would excite a lot of people.

WWE has not made a decision on the SummerSlam location because details are still being worked out, but it was noted that an announcement should come some time after June as many cities are starting to life their COVID-19 restrictions. No other details were provided but it was said that Boston is likely “doubtful” for the host city.

It was reported last week that WWE was considering Phoenix, Arizona or somewhere in Texas for the biggest show of the summer. It was also said that WWE is looking to hold the show outdoors in a stadium setting this year, with fans in the crowd. That would make SummerSlam the first show with fans since WrestleMania 37.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was said to be determined to have fans at the 2020 SummerSlam event but that obviously did not happen. It will be interesting to see if they can make it happen this year after a successful WrestleMania 37 Weekend with live fans in the crowd.

The WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is usually held in late summer.

Stay tuned for more.