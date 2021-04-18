WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter this evening to reveal an idea he pitched two years ago for SummerSlam.

A fan posted a video of a 2011 match between Zayn (then El Generico) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman at a CHIKARA’s King of Trios event, which caused Zayn to reply.

He tweeted, “I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy.”

Even with his pitch to wrestle Sean Waltman, Sami Zayn never made it on the SummerSlam 2019 card.