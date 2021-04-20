Sarray will make her WWE NXT debut against Zoey Stark on tonight’s show.

WWE has just announced Sarray vs. Stark for tonight’s debut match. As seen below, WWE released pre-show video of NXT General Manager William Regal greeting Sarray and her translator outside of the WWE Performance Center. Stark interrupted and said she’s been a big fan of Sarray’s, and would like to be Sarray’s first opponent. While Regal already had an opponent in mind for the former Sareee, he said he would like to see the Sarray vs. Stark match, so he asked Sarray if she would like to face Stark. She said she would, and Regal made the match official.

While this is Sarray’s first match for the company, Stark is coming off a win over Toni Storm at the recent NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted on the match, writing, “Didn’t even get to the door of the #CWC and we have an awesome match set for tonight. Absolutely ready for this one!!!! #WWENXT TONIGHT!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut against Zoey Stark

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida hosts a Championship Celebration and defends his title in an Open Challenge

* Kyle O’Reilly appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis