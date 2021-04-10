WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion Sasha Banks appeared on today’s WWE The Bump to talk about her main event match against Bianca Belair at tonight’s WrestleMania.

As seen below, Banks added some green to her signature blue hair before tonight’s big match.

The WrestleMania Kickoff begins at 7 pm ET with the main card starting at 8 pm ET.

You can see her full interview at about the 1:39:00 mark in the video below.