WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for the just-concluded WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania kicked off Saturday with McMahon addressing fans at Raymond James Stadium.

He said, “Throughout this past year, our WWE Superstars performed tirelessly for all of you, week after week, month after month. But, we all knew there was something missing. The most important thing – that would be all of you, our fans, the WWE Universe. And as we emerge from this dreadful pandemic, on behalf of our entire WWE family, we would simply like to say thank you and welcome you to WrestleMania!”

Banks simply wrote “Thank You” while tagging McMahon. She lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One on Saturday. Night Two concluded with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns pinning both Daniel Bryan and Edge [Full Results].

See below for Sasha’s tweet: