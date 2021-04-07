WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins has said that although he misses live audiences and interacting with fans, performing inside the ThunderDome has allowed WWE to tell stories “a little bit cleaner” since there’s no chance of a promo segment or match being hijacked by the crowds.

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Rollins admitted that he’s able to get through a promo segment without having to side-eye the audience.

“The ThunderDome has definitely allowed us to tell our stories a little bit cleaner in the sense that things are not as up-and-down as they would normally be,” said Rollins. “Whether that’s a good or bad thing, I’m not sure. But I do miss the fans, the adrenaline and live interaction. That said, I still love being able to cut a promo and get all the through it without having to sid-eye the audience.”

Rollins added, “It is nice to get a full fallout instead of being interrupted by CM Punk chants or something.”

While reflecting on the pre-pandemic WWE shows, Rollins detailed the differences between TV crowds and fans that attended house shows / live events.

“I would go to non-televised events and the response was not what you would see on TV,” recalled Rollins. “The crowds are totally different. If I was main eventing live events against Baron Corbin, the crowd was 100 percent behind me, chanting Burn it Down and Let’s Go Rollins, and then on TV, and more than half the crowd would be up in my throat.”

Rollins said that the varying crowd responses often forces WWE to alter storylines.

“It can be very confusing, and sometimes pushes our creative processes and directions to where we shouldn’t be going. But, that’s how it is. That’s how the business is now. You’ve got to adapt.”

Rollins will face Cesaro on Night One of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

