When Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to confront Cesaro on this week’s SmackDown, his entrance graphic listed “Engaged to Becky Lynch” as one of his career accomplishments.

A fan on Twitter noticed the same and said that the blurb was a testament to Lynch’s greatness. She wrote, “They really put “engaged to Becky Lynch” as one of Seth Rollins’ career accomplishments. She really is The Man!”

Rollins responded to the fan a little later.

He wrote, “You seen my future wife?! TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT INDEED!!”

It should be noted that the “Engaged to Becky Lynch” blurb has been regularly used during Rollins’ entrances.

Rollins will face Cesaro during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 next Saturday. Click Here for the updated card.

