WWE legend John Cena took to Twitter on Sunday to emphasize that “any sort of change” is bound to be criticized.

Cena wrote, “Expect any sort of change you invest in to be criticized. Others familiarity with who you were does not mean that is best for who you are.”

WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins noticed the tweet and responded to Cena.

He wrote, “FINALLY SOMEONE WHO GETS ME!! I’M A #GEMINI WHAT CAN I SAY!???”

Rollins will face Cesaro on Night One of WrestleMania 37 this coming Saturday.

See below for the tweets: