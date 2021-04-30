On this week’s AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks wore black leather jackets very similar to the one worn by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently on SmackDown.

Rollins noticed the jacket and wrote on Twitter, “CONGRATULATIONS to my jacket on its successful trip through the FORBIDDEN DOOR!! #EMBRACETHEVISION #RINGLEADER.”

Although the Bucks didn’t respond directly to Rollins’ tweet, they updated their Twitter bio to the following:

“What can I say, Tyler? Great minds! ROFL, Sorry we have to beat up your friend tho.”

See below for Rollins’ tweet:

