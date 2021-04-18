AEW announced six matches so far for this Wednesday’s Dark on YouTube.

Below is the announced line-up so far for Tuesday’s Dark:

* Max Caster vs. Alan “5” Angels

* SCU vs. RYZIN and John Skyler.

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black

* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday

* Big Swole and KiLynn King vs. Ashley and Steff MK

* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace

You gonna try to roast me? Have you seen BTE? “Here, tell these people something they don’t know about me” pic.twitter.com/nC7fltXq79 — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) April 18, 2021