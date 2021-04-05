There are many active WWE Superstars who are not announced for matches at WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has not been announced for a match as of this writing, but he will likely appear in 24/7 Title chase segments.

The most notable names not booked for WrestleMania 37 as of this writing are Jeff Hardy, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Besides wrestlers who are injured or inactive as of late, and the 24/7 Title chase Superstars such as Akira Tozawa or Humberto Carrillo or Drew Gulak or Angel Garza, the following names are not currently advertised for a WrestleMania 37 bout – Truth, Bayley, Roode, Ziggler, Hardy, Ricochet, Flair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Elias, Jaxson Ryker, Erik, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Jinder Mahal, Keith Lee, Naomi, Lana, Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Reckoning, Slapjack, Mace, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Tucker, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Wesley Blake, Otis, Chad Gable, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Mojo Rawley, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are also not booked, but they could be involved in the match between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Alexa Bliss is not booked but she is likely to be involved with Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Regarding some of the female Superstars, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania. It’s believed a multi-team #1 contender’s match will take place on Night One, possibly with Carmella and Billie vs. Rose and Brooke vs. Lana and Naomi vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Snuka. The winners of that match would then challenge Baszler and Jax on Night Two. WWE is expected to confirm these matches soon.

Some of the wrestlers not booked for WrestleMania 37 have been announced for matches on Friday’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX. Ziggler and Roode will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The Street Profits, The Mysterios, and Alpha Academy. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place on SmackDown with Tozawa, Garza, Alexander, Gulak, Elias, Erik, Metalik, Carrillo, Ryker, Uso, Kalisto, Corbin, Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Ali, Ricochet, Benjamin, Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker. It should be noted that Jeff Hardy has not been named for the Battle Royal.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 and be sure to join us for full coverage all week. Below is the current card for Night One and Night Two:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Multi-Team #1 Contender’s Match

Teams TBA (Possibly Lana and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Natalya, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke)

To be confirmed by WWE. Winners advance to title match on Night Two.

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

Nigerian Drum Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Night One winner vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

To be confirmed by WWE.

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.