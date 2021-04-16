WWE has announced two matches so far for tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown, including a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their titles against The Street Profits.
The second match announced is Otis vs. Rey Mysterio. Mysterio and Chad Gable both took to social media to comment about the match.
Mysterio wrote, “Team Mysterio -Vs- Team Alpha Academy tomorrow on @wweonfox #Smackdown #LetsGo”
Chad Gable tweeted, “Rey, your ribs are in big, big trouble… Can’t wait for my prized pupil, my #1 guy, to unleash the Academy’s latest training tactics on a legend like Rey Mysterio. And we got him new gear so he’s going to look 100% fresh while doing it! #AlphaAcademy #ForTheAcademy”
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s SmackDown:
* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Match)
* Otis vs. Rey Mysterio
#SmackDown Tag Team Champions @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode defend their titles against #StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins, TOMORROW at 8/7c on @FOXTV! https://t.co/i8Wd98YeSP pic.twitter.com/ORJQGbiLSU
— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021
We’ll also see @reymysterio and @otiswwe clash tomorrow night on #SmackDown, 8/7c on @FOXTV! @WWEGable @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/BRelsK29Fm
— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021
Team Mysterio -Vs- Team Alpha Academy tomorrow on @wweonfox #Smackdown #LetsGo @ Tampa, Florida https://t.co/jJA7SW7D3N
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) April 15, 2021
Rey, your ribs are in big, big trouble…
Can’t wait for my prized pupil, my #1 guy, to unleash the Academy’s latest training tactics on a legend like Rey Mysterio.
And we got him new gear so he’s going to look 100% fresh while doing it!#AlphaAcademy#ForTheAcademy https://t.co/bIpqtr2x0p pic.twitter.com/xdK0A5rNvy
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 15, 2021