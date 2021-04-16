WWE has announced two matches so far for tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown, including a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their titles against The Street Profits.

The second match announced is Otis vs. Rey Mysterio. Mysterio and Chad Gable both took to social media to comment about the match.

Mysterio wrote, “Team Mysterio -Vs- Team Alpha Academy tomorrow on @wweonfox #Smackdown #LetsGo”

Chad Gable tweeted, “Rey, your ribs are in big, big trouble… Can’t wait for my prized pupil, my #1 guy, to unleash the Academy’s latest training tactics on a legend like Rey Mysterio. And we got him new gear so he’s going to look 100% fresh while doing it! #AlphaAcademy #ForTheAcademy”

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s SmackDown:

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs. The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Match)

* Otis vs. Rey Mysterio