The premiere of Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin airs tonight at 8 pm ET on A&E.

The documentary features rare video from Austin’s career, new interview footage with The Rattlesnake, behind-the-scenes footage of Austin acting, and much more.

In the clip below, Austin spoke about the pressure of constantly working once he rose to the top of WWE.

“Man, when you were running like I was, at my peak it’s hard to do anything than be a pro wrestler because it consumes everything about you,” Austin said. “You are in ‘go mode’ twenty-four, seven, three sixty-five. You are a slave to the road and you never want to come off the road because if you come off the road — you get soft.

“So, I was never home. That’s a recipe for disaster. It all looks fun when you’re seeing it on TV, but it ain’t always TV. TV is a very small part of the life that you live when you’re doing that job.”

The 8-part Biography: WWE Legends series will continue each Sunday with other WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.