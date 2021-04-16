WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued a letter this morning with the new tagline that the company has been using since fans returned to the crowd for WrestleMania 37 – “Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Stephanie recalled how she stood on the stage for Night One of WrestleMania 37 as her father, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, welcomed the crowd back. The said the crowd erupted and while others had tears in their eyes, this reinforced the meaning behind the new tagline.

Stephanie also noted that WWE secured a record 14 new and returning blue chip partners for WrestleMania, including Snickers as the Presenting Partner and Presenting Partner of the Main Event, plus NBCUniversal, Papa John’s, Cricket Wireless, Old Spice, DraftKings, 2K, Nissin, and Credit One Bank.

She went on to tout the 1.1 billion video views from WrestleMania 37 Week, along with 31 million hours of content that was consumed, and 115 million engagements to WWE-related content. Stephanie also revealed that WWE Superstars and executives participated in more than 300 media interviews to promote WrestleMania 37 Week.

She wrote, “It takes the effort of so many different people to make WrestleMania happen, especially during a global pandemic. Thank you to our friends, partners, employees, and of course, our Superstars for making it possible.”

You can read Stephanie’s full letter below, along with the new intro: