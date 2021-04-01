WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

During the podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Austin if he had any plans of bringing back his podcast, The Steve Austin Show.

Austin admitted he found it overbearing to continue his weekly podcast after WWE offered him the Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

“I’m really enjoying the Broken Skull Sessions, mainly because I’m doing maybe one a month,” said Austin. “We tape them whenever; if a window of opportunity lands up, we get a guest that we’re looking for. The weekly podcast started getting a little bit in the way and became overbearing, so I just opted out.”

Austin added that he prefers the WWE Network show since it’s on a larger platform and he gets to work with a team.

“When WWE approached me for Broken Skull Sessions, I decided to trade in the microphone so I could be seen on their streaming service [the WWE Network],” said Austin. “It’s obviously a different platform, and felt like [I was] trading in jobs.”

“I have a full team working with me. During the podcast, it was just me trying to get the show to a producer, who’d put the commercials in. With the Network show, I can do a lot of research to cover a 20- or 30-year career of some of these cats. The show might last only 45 minutes to an hour but there’s a lot of prep that goes into it.”

A little later in the interview, Austin was asked if he had other projects in the pipeline.

“My Broken Skulls IPA continues to grow in 23 states. It just launched in Japan. I’m also the brand ambassador for Kawasaki Motorsports, a relationship I’m very proud of. We’ll see if we get another episode of Straight Up Steve Austin [on the USA Network].”

