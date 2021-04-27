T-BAR and MACE debuted their new face paint on tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast.

As noted, the former RETRIBUTION members defeated Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman by DQ on last week’s show, in a match that saw McIntyre and Strowman remove their masks and do away with them. Tonight’s show saw Strowman start off by demanding a 2-on-1 Handicap Match instead of the advertised tag team match.

That 2-on-1 bout ended in a disqualification after T-BAR and MACE stomped Strowman out. McIntyre made the save and that led to the tag team match, which ended with McIntyre getting counted out to give T-BAR and MACE the win.

The Strowman – McIntyre feud continued during the show as Strowman defeated McIntyre in the main event to earn a spot in the WrestleMania Backlash main event with McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Regarding MACE and T-BAR, they came out for the opener without their masks, but with new face paint. MACE upgraded his paint while T-BAR is now sporting white, black and red streaks down his face. This is similar to the paint that he wore a while back in the group. T-BAR is also now wrestling in trunks.

Most of the fan comparisons on Twitter tonight had T-BAR and MACE looking like The Ascension.

It will be interesting to see if WWE books another match with T-BAR and MACE vs. Strowman and McIntyre after tonight’s count out win.

You can see a few related shots and clips from tonight's RAW below, along with post-show tweets from the former RETRIBUTION members:

