Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

New X Division Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against former champion Ace Austin.

This will be Austin’s rematch after losing the title at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Alexander captured the title by defeating Austin and TJP in a Triple Threat.

Impact has also announced Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee for Thursday’s show.

This will be Wilde’s first match for the company since losing to Sarita on the November 24, 2010 edition of TNA Xplosion. She made her return at Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view after Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Tenille Dashwood. After that match, Purrazzo, Lee and Susan triple teamed Dashwood until Wilde made the save, taking out Lee and Susan while Purrazzo escaped.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. Below is the current line-up:

* Josh Alexander defends the X Division Title against former champion Ace Austin

* Taylor Wilde makes in-ring return against Kimber Lee

* Impact executive Scott D’Amore will address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega winning the Impact World Title from Rich Swann

* Fallout from Rebellion