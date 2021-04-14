AEW commentator and manager Taz is unhappy with WWE for not acknowledging or tagging him in a recent tweet.

On Tuesday, the WWE Network Twitter handle paid tribute to the 24-year anniversary of ECW’s inaugural pay-per-view event, Barely Legal.

The account tweeted, “24 years ago today, #ECW made it to the dance, holding its first pay-per-view in company history, Barely Legal. The sports-entertainment landscape would never be the same. @HeymanHustle @TherealRVD @LanceStorm @bullyray5150 @THETOMMYDREAMER.”

In his response, Taz accused WWE of doing its “typical” re-writing of history by editing him out of the videoclip and not acknowledging that he was in one of the top matches of the show.

It should be noted that Raven and Terry Funk, who main evented that PPV, were not tagged either.

See below for the tweet: