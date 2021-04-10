– Below is today’s WrestleMania Preview edition of The Bump. Today’s show features Damian Priest, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and WWE Hall of Famers The Bellas.

– Below is a clip from WWE Chronicle: Edge, which is currently on demand on Peacock (in the U.S.) and the WWE Network (everywhere else). Edge is shown making his way back from injury to winning the Royal Rumble and receiving a title shot at WrestleMania.

– Sasha Banks took a photo Raymond James Stadium featuring a giant banner of herself and Bianca Belair. The two will meet in the main event of tonight’s show.

“I am who they couldn’t even dare to be. I did it! #WrestleMania #MainEvent #VivaLaSasha Thank you @VinceMcMahon,” Banks wrote.