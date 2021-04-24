WWE Superstar The Miz has made it known that he wants to play the Mortal Kombat character, Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat movie.

Miz tweeted yesterday a photo with the caption, “No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde”

The co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Ed Boon, responded to Miz this afternoon.

He tweeted, “Guy makes a compelling case”

The “Mortal Kombat” reboot was released yesterday, April 23, in theaters and on HBO Max.

There were two other films released in the ’90s based on the popular video game franchise. Linden Ashby played Johnny Cage in the 1995 film.

